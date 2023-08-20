WWE's Logan Paul Calls Dillon Danis a Liar After Steroids Accusation Ahead of Fight

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Logan Paul is set to face Dillon Danis in a boxing match in October, but the two of them have wasted no time going back and forth with one another in the leadup to the fight.

The latest exchange saw Danis accuse Paul of using steroids, and Paul respond by calling him a liar:

Danis, a longtime Brazilian jiu-jitsu grappler who has a 2-0 mixed martial arts record while competing for Bellator MMA, has resorted to social media trolling to try to get under the skin of his future opponent. He has frequently posted pictures and clips of Paul's fiancé Nina Agdal, including a nude photo of the supermodel and photos of her kissing other men.

The 29-year-old alleged last week that Paul sent him a legal notice to demand that he stop posting photos of Agdal, but Paul denied that notion on Sunday.

Danis hasn't fought professionally since June 2019. He was scheduled to face YouTuber KSI in an exhibition boxing match in January, but he pulled out 10 days before the fight.

Paul hasn't competed in boxing since his exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021. Mayweather coasted for most of the fight, as his reliance on his elusiveness and lack of aggression allowed Paul to survive for all 10 rounds in a lackluster main event.

The 28-year-old has been focused on his wrestling career in recent months. He competed against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 in April, and he most recently defeated Ricochet at the SummerSlam premium live event last month.

