WWE's Logan Paul Allegedly Sent Legal Notice to Dillon Danis After Photo of Fiancé

MEGA/GC Images

Ahead of their scheduled boxing match on Oct. 14, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have engaged in a back-and-forth that quickly turned ugly.

Danis' method of promoting a fight against his rival crossed a line when he posted pictures of Paul's fiancé Nina Agdal to social media, including a nude photo of the supermodel and one of her kissing another man.

On Saturday, Danis retweeted a post that said, "Logan Paul allegedly sent a legal notice to Dillon Danis demanding he stop posting photos of his fiancé." According to Felix Upton of Ringside News, "It seems that Danis is putting his stamp on this as being a factual statement."

Danis is an accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu grappler who has a 2-0 mixed martial arts record while competing for Bellator MMA. He hasn't fought professionally since June 2019.

The 29-year-old had been announced to face YouTuber KSI in an exhibition boxing match earlier this year, but he pulled out 10 days before the fight.

It remains to be seen if Danis will make it to the ring this time, but after the personal shots at his fiancé, it's clear that Paul is hoping they will get the chance to settle their rivalry with a fight.

