Fantasy Alert: Jaguars' Tank Bigsby Role Likely to 'Expand as the Season Progresses'

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

It appears that the Jacksonville Jaguars may have solved their depth problem at the running back position.

After a strong performance in the Jaguars preseason game against the Detroit Lions, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported that rookie running back Tank Bigsby should see a role that increases in prominence as the season goes on.

"Looks like the Jaguars have found a potential complement to RB Travis Etienne Jr. in rookie third-round pick Tank Bigsby," DiRocco wrote. "The former Auburn standout ran for 70 yards on 13 carries (5.4 per carry) in the first half against Detroit and has 122 yards on 22 carries through the first six quarters of the preseason (5.5 per carry). Etienne didn't have much behind him after the Jaguars traded James Robinson last October. Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said he doesn't want to overload Bigsby early in the season, but it's likely his role will expand as the season progresses."

Bigsby was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a three-season collegiate career at Auburn. He amassed 2,903 rushing yards during his time with the Tigers, scoring 25 touchdowns. He surpassed 1,000 yards in 2021 and had 10 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022. He also contributed 62 catches for 448 yards in the receiving game during his collegiate career.

He is currently listed as the No. 2 running back on the Jaguars depth chart behind Travis Etienne Jr, who ran for 1,125 yards with five touchdowns during his rookie season in 2022. Bigsby could provide some relief to Etienne's workload, especially later in the season. In terms of fantasy football, this could make Bigsby a great late-round, bench selection that could jump into the starting lineup come playoff time.