2 Men, Ages 40 and 60, Die in Swimming Leg of Ironman Cork Competition in Ireland

Eric Alonso/Getty Images for IRONMAN

Two participants in an Ironman competition Cork, Ireland, died while attempting to complete the swimming portion of the endurance race, according to Reuters.

The men, who were 40 and 60 respectively, were pronounced dead at the scene after they were pulled out of the water by emergency responders.

Ironman Ireland issued a statement about the matter on Facebook:

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023. During the swim portion of Sunday's race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance. We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance."

Sky News' Niamh Lynch reported the Ironman race had been postponed to Sunday due to the effects of Storm Betty. Inclement conditions also led the organizers to halve the distance of the swimming course.

Christy Parker and Imasha Costa of the Irish Examiner reported the local coroner's office is expected to begin an autopsy on both men Monday.