Video: Noah Lyles Wins 100m Gold at World Championships in Personal-Best 9.83 Seconds

AP Photo/Denes Erdos

American track-and-field sprinter Noah Lyles took home the gold at the men's 100 meters during the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary after registering a personal-best time of 9.83 seconds.

This was a closely contested race that saw three sprinters (Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes and Jamaica's Oblique Seville) all finish the race at 9.88 seconds.

Tebogo, Hughes and Seville ended up taking second, third and fourth respectively. The United States' Christian Coleman finished fifth at 9.92 seconds.

In the end, Lyles took home the gold, and he's become the clear favorite to win again at the Paris Olympics next summer.

Lyles' time is the 15th-best recorded mark in the race's history. Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's time of 9.58 seconds, registered in 2009, stands as the record. He is followed by American sprinter Tyson Gay (9.69 seconds).

The 26-year-old Lyles' resume already includes two gold medals at the 2019 and 2022 World Championships in the 200m, where he also took home bronze at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

He's also shooting for gold in the 200m and 4x100m relay in Budapest. The 200m final will take place Saturday, while the 4x100m relay is set for next Sunday.