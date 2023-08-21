MLB Power Rankings: Mariners Soar, D-Backs Surge, Yankees Hit Rock Bottom

0 of 30

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

After two weeks in the No. 1 spot, the Baltimore Orioles have again been overtaken by the Atlanta Braves in our weekly MLB power rankings, and there was plenty of other shuffling up and down the list.

The Seattle Mariners continued their climb up the rankings, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have seemingly righted the ship after a rough start to the month. But the New York Yankees have hit rock bottom following a series sweep against the rival Boston Red Sox to run their losing streak to eight games.

With September fast approaching, there are still 19 teams within six games of a postseason spot.

Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.