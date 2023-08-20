Aaron Rodgers Hasn't Even Told Coaches All of His Cadences, Says Jets' Keith Carter

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Jets are still growing accustomed to the on-field eccentricities of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"There's more cadences than I even know," offensive line coach Keith Carter said to ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Half of them, he hasn't even told the coaches."

Cimini shared one anecdote in which Carter was befuddled when asked by Jets offensive tackle Grant Hermanns about Rodgers' specialized signals and vocal commands.

"Oh, my God, I don't know," Carter told Hermanns. "Let's go talk to Aaron."

Last December, The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler detailed how Rodgers basically had his own language when communicating with his wide receivers and offensive linemen on the Green Bay Packers. The signals were so closely guarded they weren't documented on paper or in film.

That tactic certainly helps keep an opposing defense on its toes but presents some obvious challenges to the four-time MVP's teammates. The overall results have nonetheless spoken for themselves.

Based on Rodgers' run in Green Bay, Carter might remain in the dark over the full library of cadences regardless of how long the surefire Hall of Famer calls the Big Apple home.