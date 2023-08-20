Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'Felt Good' to Get Hit in 1st Game Since Return from Injury

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was all smiles after his team's 34-17 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

The veteran signal-caller told reporters after the game it "felt good to knock some of the rust off" in his first game action since last December. He added it even "felt good" to absorb some contact in the pocket and get accustomed to that again.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels echoed how there can be a benefit to having a surefire starter take a few lumps before the season opener.

"I think every quarterback or player that touches the football that knows once the regular season comes, they're live bait," he told reporters. "They're going to get hit. It's always good to get that out of the way, and some of the anxiety about how it feels, because you haven't done it in a long time.

Garoppolo suffered what proved to be a season-ending foot injury in Week 13 of last year. He subsequently underwent offseason surgery, the need for which was flagged after he had his physical for Las Vegas.

Garoppolo's recovery impacted his preparations ahead of the regular season as he was unable to practice until late July.

In his debut, he went 4-of-4 for 39 yards against Los Angeles. His only drive resulted in a seven-yard touchdown by Brandon Bolden.

The Raiders close out the preseason on Aug. 26 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now that Garoppolo has shaken off the rust, he might be put on ice again until Las Vegas hits the road to play the Denver Broncos in Week 1.