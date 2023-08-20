Fantasy Football 2023: Latest ADP for Top Sleepers and Tips to Strategize

0 of 3

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Every year, fantasy football managers are looking for sleeper players to target in the mid-to-late rounds of their drafts. It's that time again, with many leagues holding their drafts over the next few weeks leading up to the start of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sept. 7.

Even casual managers are familiar with the NFL's top stars, who will get selected over the first few rounds of all fantasy drafts. But more under-the-radar players who can be classified as preseason sleepers can make a huge difference on fantasy rosters.

If you successfully hit on a few sleepers, then you'll likely go on to have a successful season.

Here's a look at several sleeper players who are getting picked late enough in drafts that they should be considered earlier than their average draft positions.