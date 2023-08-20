X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Malik Willis Has Titans Twitter Hyping His QB2 Status After Vikings Preseason Game

    Jack MurrayAugust 20, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 19: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans looks to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half during a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    The Tennessee Titans gave quarterback Malik Willis an entire preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings to showcase his abilities. The results were positive.

    Willis was an efficient 10-of-17 for 85 yards and a touchdown with one interception in the Titans' 24-16 victory. He also had 11 rushes for 91 yards on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

    NFL @NFL

    Another one! <a href="https://twitter.com/JuliusChestnut?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JuliusChestnut</a> lays out for his 2nd TD of the night 🔥<br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsMIN</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9mPiySUki">https://t.co/L9mPiySUki</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ch7DK1EP1g">pic.twitter.com/Ch7DK1EP1g</a>

    The 2022 third-round pick saw action in eight games during his rookie season, starting three games and going 1-2 over that span. He threw for 276 yards without a touchdown and had three interceptions in his limited time. He also had 27 total rushes for 123 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

    His play Saturday showed how he has improved, and at a crucial time after the Titans selected Will Levis in the second round of April's draft. Levis, who suffered a lower-body injury earlier in the week, did not suit up on Saturday.

    Fans on social media praised Willis' performance and expressed a desire for him to assume the backup role even with Levis in tow.

    Xaqueri Yearwood @PAPXDADDY

    Malik Willis has made me a believer. I believe in 7. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TitanUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TitanUp</a>

    Malik Willis Has Titans Twitter Hyping His QB2 Status After Vikings Preseason Game
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    TITAN UP @TroyKeywon

    Malik Willis has struggled some in this game but he's also showed some flashes. I see potential.

    Parker Kelley @parker_kelley10

    Has Malik Willis done enough to cement himself as QB2? I'm beginning to think so. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#titans</a>

    steven ferro @stevenferro305

    Malik Willis ability to scramble will solidify himself as QB2 come week 1, Levis doesn't have the athleticism that Malik has, but both still working on reads, as we know Malik is the clear option thus far. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DualThreat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DualThreat</a> I know Vrabel probably hates it, but Willis coming for QB1. <a href="https://t.co/t3Tk6NcGqF">pic.twitter.com/t3Tk6NcGqF</a>

    💥Jae Jones💥 @PoppInFresh25

    Outside Of The Interception… I Think Malik Willis Played A Pretty Good Game.<br><br>I Would Like To See Him Take A Few More Deep Shots Down The Field Though.. even if it's incomplete

    Titans247 @NFL_Titans247

    Malik Willis finishes with 11 rushes for 91 yards. The final three were kneel downs to run out the clock for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>.

    The Titans have another preseason matchup scheduled against the New England Patriots on August 25, and that could potentially be another opportunity for Willis to lock up the second-string gig ahead of the regular season.