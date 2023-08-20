Malik Willis Has Titans Twitter Hyping His QB2 Status After Vikings Preseason Game

David Berding/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans gave quarterback Malik Willis an entire preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings to showcase his abilities. The results were positive.

Willis was an efficient 10-of-17 for 85 yards and a touchdown with one interception in the Titans' 24-16 victory. He also had 11 rushes for 91 yards on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

The 2022 third-round pick saw action in eight games during his rookie season, starting three games and going 1-2 over that span. He threw for 276 yards without a touchdown and had three interceptions in his limited time. He also had 27 total rushes for 123 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

His play Saturday showed how he has improved, and at a crucial time after the Titans selected Will Levis in the second round of April's draft. Levis, who suffered a lower-body injury earlier in the week, did not suit up on Saturday.

Fans on social media praised Willis' performance and expressed a desire for him to assume the backup role even with Levis in tow.

The Titans have another preseason matchup scheduled against the New England Patriots on August 25, and that could potentially be another opportunity for Willis to lock up the second-string gig ahead of the regular season.