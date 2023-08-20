Lionel Messi Scores, Wins 1st Inter Miami Trophy in Leagues Cup vs. Nashville SC

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is nothing Lionel Messi can't do.

The Argentinian phenom helped lead Inter Miami to a victory over Nashville SC in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final to claim his first trophy with the club and his first in the United States.

Inter Miami defeated Nashville 10-9 on penalty kicks in the final of the 47-team tournament that featured clubs from Major League Soccer and Mexico's LigaMX.

The penalty shootout was secured by Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender's two saves on Nashville midfielder Randall Leal and goalkeeper Elliot Panicco.

Messi opened the scoring in the Leagues Cup Final on perhaps the most dazzling goal of his Major League Soccer career to date. The 36-year-old dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and drilled a shot into the top left corner of the goal for a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

It marked Messi's 10th goal in seven games since joining Inter Miami last month following a stint with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

Nashville tied the game in the 57th minute when Fafà Picault scored off a corner kick.

This marks the first-ever trophy for David Beckham's Inter Miami, which began play during the 2020 season as an MLS expansion franchise. It also marks the 44th trophy of Messi's career, making him the most decorated footballer of all time.

Inter Miami was struggling this season prior to the additions of Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The team currently sits last in the MLS standings with a 5-3-14 record, but there's still plenty of time for them to turn things around.

Messi and Inter Miami will be back in action on Wednesday against Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup.