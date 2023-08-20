Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Calls Preseason Game vs. Texans 'Awesome' Despite Early INT

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa's first pass since Christmas Day had a less-than-ideal result, but his response showed exactly what he is capable of.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback had his first pass intercepted in the team's preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, a tough break after he missed the final few games of the 2022 season after suffering a concussion.

After the early setback, Tagovailoa proceeded to lead a 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive.

He said that the feeling of being back on the field was amazing and that it showed the grittiness that the team needs to have to be successful.

"It was awesome," Tagovailoa said, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com "You get all the feelings that you'd normally feel. Butterflies, anxious to get out there, all these thoughts going through your head. I thought it felt really good being able to go out there and call plays with the guys. The camaraderie in the huddle. Things didn't go our way, adversity hit and it was cool to see the guys respond."

The Dolphins would go on to win the game 28-3.

A healthy Tagovailoa will be crucial for a Dolphins team that is looking to improve on a 9-8 season that saw them reach the AFC Wild Card round in 2022.

Eight of the wins were when Tagovailoa was the starting quarterback, and his continued development with the offense will be crucial.