Fantasy Football 2023: Hidden Gems to Target Late in the Draft

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

ADP: No. 118 overall

The Ravens have traditionally been viewed as a run-heavy offense in the Lamar Jackson era, but that was also the Greg Roman era.

Now that Todd Monken is taking over as the offensive coordinator, the offense should be faster-paced and more pass-oriented.

The Baltimore personnel moves this offseason point toward that as well. It added Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency and drafted Zay Flowers with the 22nd overall pick in the draft.

It isn't that hard to envision the scenario in which Flowers rapidly exceeds his draft expectations. Rashod Bateman and Beckham are his biggest competition for targets.

Beckham is 30 and has two major knee injuries to his name. He sat out the entire 2022 campaign and there's no guarantee he's even the same player he was with the Rams and Browns, let along the version we saw in New York.

Bateman has not lived up his first-round pedigree in Baltimore. He's dealt with his own injuries and has just 800 yards across 18 games in his first two seasons. He's just starting to ramp up his practice activity while recovering from foot surgery.

Meanwhile, Flowers has been developing quite the chemistry with Jackson, who has taken to calling the young receiver "Joystick" for his shiftiness.

It's not a stretch to say Flowers could wind up being the No. 2 target behind Mark Andrews in Monken's new offense. That would make him a no-brainer in the later rounds.