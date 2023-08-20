Kyle Trask Draws Positive Reviews from Bucs Fans vs. Jets as Baker Mayfield Sits

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kyle Trask got the start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, and the 2021 second-round pick had a solid outing.

Trask, who played the entire first half, completed 16 of 23 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown, in addition to rushing for nine yards on two carries. He was replaced by John Wolford in the second half.

Baker Mayfield didn't play, a potential hint that Bucs head coach Todd Bowles might be leaning toward the 2018 No. 1 pick as his starter for Week 1. He and Trask have been competing for the job since the start of training camp.

While Mayfield appears lined up to be QB1 in Tampa Bay, Trask hasn't been given the opportunity to start with the first-team offense, and doing so could have made a huge difference as a number of the receivers he was throwing to on Saturday were dropping passes.

Regardless, football fans were pleased with Trask's performance against the Jets, with some suggesting he deserves to be Tampa Bay's starting quarterback:

When the Buccaneers signed Mayfield following Tom Brady's retirement, it was widely believed he would be the team's starter given his experience.

If Mayfield ends up starting Week 1 and he doesn't perform up to par, it's always possible Trask could see some more playing time in 2023.