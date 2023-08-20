X

NFL

    Kyle Trask Draws Positive Reviews from Bucs Fans vs. Jets as Baker Mayfield Sits

    Erin WalshAugust 20, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 19: Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the first half of a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Kyle Trask got the start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, and the 2021 second-round pick had a solid outing.

    Trask, who played the entire first half, completed 16 of 23 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown, in addition to rushing for nine yards on two carries. He was replaced by John Wolford in the second half.

    NFL @NFL

    Tipped it to himself! <a href="https://twitter.com/ktrask9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ktrask9</a> with a beautiful TD pass to <a href="https://twitter.com/treythekiid3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@treythekiid3</a> 🙌<br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsNYJ</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9mPiySUki">https://t.co/L9mPiySUki</a> <a href="https://t.co/6jdX01bmrF">pic.twitter.com/6jdX01bmrF</a>

    Baker Mayfield didn't play, a potential hint that Bucs head coach Todd Bowles might be leaning toward the 2018 No. 1 pick as his starter for Week 1. He and Trask have been competing for the job since the start of training camp.

    While Mayfield appears lined up to be QB1 in Tampa Bay, Trask hasn't been given the opportunity to start with the first-team offense, and doing so could have made a huge difference as a number of the receivers he was throwing to on Saturday were dropping passes.

    Regardless, football fans were pleased with Trask's performance against the Jets, with some suggesting he deserves to be Tampa Bay's starting quarterback:

    Joshua Queipo @josh_queipo

    I'll say this. Given a porous line and receivers dropping things like they are in an ATL club…Trask has done a helluva job overall. Avoided sacks, smart decisions to get the ball out quick. Solid accuracy.

    Greg Auman @gregauman

    Halftime. Bucs up 10-6 on Jets. Good half for Kyle Trask, who's 16-for-23 for 122 yards and a TD.

    Jonathan Arnholz @JArnholz

    Assuming that's the night for Kyle Trask - not a bad game at all. Even if he doesn't end up as the starter to start the year, he showed a lot of capability to play in this league.

    BreezyBucs @BucsBreezy

    Trask honestly is looking very good regardless what the stats say.

    Devon @DevonTalton

    Kyle Trask deserves the bucs QB1 job because of where he was drafted by the organization &amp; how he's performed in training camp! tonight was a strong outing from my guy

    Nick Geddes @NickGeddesNews

    That turned out to be a solid half of football for Kyle Trask, who showed a little bit of everything working w/ no running game and a makeshift o-line. <br><br>That being said, Baker Mayfield will, and should, start Week 1 in Minnesota. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a>

    Common Austin W @BigBoyYoder

    Kyle Trask has yet to play with our starters in a real game. I'd like to at least see what he can do with them

    When the Buccaneers signed Mayfield following Tom Brady's retirement, it was widely believed he would be the team's starter given his experience.

    If Mayfield ends up starting Week 1 and he doesn't perform up to par, it's always possible Trask could see some more playing time in 2023.