Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley's Next Best Fights After UFC 292 Results

0 of 2

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 292 created a seismic shift in the bantamweight division with Sean O'Malley defeating Aljamain Sterling to take the 135-pound title in the main event from the TD Garden in Boston.

The ripple effect of the event will be felt for the foreseeable future. For one, it creates an interesting question as to what Sterling is going to do moving forward. Before the fight he indicated that he was making the cut down to bantamweight for what was likely the last time.

Then there's the fact that O'Malley is a star with a big personality and the potential to sell some big fights in the weight class. With Sterling potentially out of the title picture, there are plenty of intriguing fights to make for the new champ.

For Sterling, the scenario of wading into the waters at featherweight presents some fun matchups as well.

Let's take a look at the next best fights for each of the main event combatants.