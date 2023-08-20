Aaron Rodgers: I Want to Play 'A Few Good Years' with Jets, Pass Torch to Zach Wilson

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers believes the New York Jets have their quarterback situation settled for the next several years.

The current Jets signal caller expressed his desire to remain with the Jets for more than just the 2023 season while also acknowledging that backup Zach Wilson is ready to man the helm after he is done.

His declaration would mean that the Jets would have a solid quarterback situation for close to two decades, which would be a huge change considering the quarterback carousel the team has had over the past decade.

Rodgers joined the Jets this offseason after spending the first 18 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. He earned 10 Pro Bowl nominations, four NFL MVP's and led the Packers to a victory in Super Bowl XLV.

He joins a Jets team that has not made the playoffs since 2010, the same year the Packers won the Super Bowl, and has seen multiple high draft picks sputter at the quarterback position. Wilson, the No. 2 pick in 2021, was on that trajectory before Rodgers arrival but the hope is that he can help steer Wilson in the right direction.

Before it gets to that point, the Jets are looking to build on a season where they showed potential but were inept at the quarterback position. Rodgers and running back Dalvin Cook join a core of players like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner that make the Jets look like a legitimate threat in the AFC.

Rodgers will begin his Jets tenure when they take on the Buffalo Bills September 11 on Monday Night Football.