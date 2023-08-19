BMW Championship 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Saturday Leaderboard Scores

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The third round of the BMW Championship took place on Saturday, with players jockeying for position or qualification in next week's 30-player field at the TOUR Championship.

Below, we'll break down three of the biggest storylines from Round 3.

Scottie Scheffler in Prime Position to Claim Top Spot in FedEx Cup standings

Scheffler shot one of the best rounds from any golfer on Saturday, putting up a 6-under 64 to work his way into a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman.

Even if he doesn't end up winning, he's put himself in excellent position to leapfrog Jon Rahm for the top overall seed in next week's TOUR Championship. Why does that matter?

Because the tournament will feature staggered starting scores depending upon a player's placement in the FedEx Cup standings coming into the event:

No. 1: 10-under par

No. 2: 8-under par

No. 3: 7-under par

No. 4: 6-under par

No. 5: 5-under par

Nos. 6-10: 4-under par

Nos. 11-15 start: 3-under par

Nos. 16-20: 2-under par

Nos. 21-25: 1-under par

Nos. 26-30: even

Holding a multi-stroke advantage on the entire 30-player field, with the $18 million prize for the FedEx Cup champion on the line, is nothing to sneeze at. And now it's within striking distance for Scheffler.

Jon Rahm Picked the Wrong Moment to Struggle

Last week, Rahm finished in a tie for 37th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting 5-under par.

It isn't looking much better this week.

Rahm shot a 1-over 71 on Saturday, his second straight round over par. He's now three strokes over par for the tournament and tied for 38th. His grip on the top overall seed in the TOUR Championship is slipping by the day.

He isn't going to win the BMW Championship. Now, he just needs to hope that somebody who could surpass him in the standings doesn't pick up enough points to claim the top overall seed.

But it isn't looking good.

Rory McIlroy Looms

McIlroy couldn't replicate the impressive 65 he shot to start the tournament either Friday or Saturday, but his 67 in Round 3 nonetheless kept him just three strokes behind the leaders.

That means McIlroy is still in the running for the top overall seed—he came into the event third in the standings—though he would need to win the tournament to surpass Scheffler (barring a huge meltdown and tumble down the leaderboard from Scheffler).

Don't count out McIlroy.