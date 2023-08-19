X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    James Harden Rumors: 76ers Star Doesn't Plan to Be at Training Camp amid Trade Demand

    Jack MurrayAugust 19, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    It appears that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden remains adamant about not having anything to do with the team ahead of the 2023-24 season.

    Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Saturday that the guard still desires to be traded ahead of the season and has no intention of reporting to training camp.

    "A source close to Harden who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Athletic that Harden's plans have not changed following his mid-July trade request, and that he currently has no plans of taking part in training camp," Vardon wrote.

    Harden's relationship with the Sixers is incredibly strained at this point after he called President Daryl Morey a "liar". He originally opted in to his player option for the 2023-24 season with the expectation of being traded, preferably to the Los Angeles Clippers.

    However, the Sixers are hesitant to move the guard for a package that doesn't help the team remain a contender, and they've shown a desire to keep him in the fold if an acceptable deal doesn't materialize.

    It's understandable why the Sixers would want to keep Harden for the next year as he averaged 21 points, 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games for the Sixers in 2022-23 and helped lead them to a 54-28 record.

    The team reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games, and is still looking to surpass the second round for the first time since 2001.

    James Harden Rumors: 76ers Star Doesn't Plan to Be at Training Camp amid Trade Demand
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Having Harden alongside reigning MVP Joel Embiid is certainly what the Sixers want to have but it remains to be seen how far Harden will take his discontent.