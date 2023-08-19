James Harden Rumors: 76ers Star Doesn't Plan to Be at Training Camp amid Trade Demand

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden remains adamant about not having anything to do with the team ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Saturday that the guard still desires to be traded ahead of the season and has no intention of reporting to training camp.

"A source close to Harden who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Athletic that Harden's plans have not changed following his mid-July trade request, and that he currently has no plans of taking part in training camp," Vardon wrote.

Harden's relationship with the Sixers is incredibly strained at this point after he called President Daryl Morey a "liar". He originally opted in to his player option for the 2023-24 season with the expectation of being traded, preferably to the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, the Sixers are hesitant to move the guard for a package that doesn't help the team remain a contender, and they've shown a desire to keep him in the fold if an acceptable deal doesn't materialize.

It's understandable why the Sixers would want to keep Harden for the next year as he averaged 21 points, 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games for the Sixers in 2022-23 and helped lead them to a 54-28 record.

The team reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games, and is still looking to surpass the second round for the first time since 2001.

Having Harden alongside reigning MVP Joel Embiid is certainly what the Sixers want to have but it remains to be seen how far Harden will take his discontent.