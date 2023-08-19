Report: NBA Investigating James Harden, 76ers After PG Calls Daryl Morey a 'Liar'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden may have opened Pandora's box when he aired his grievances with Daryl Morey.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported Saturday the NBA has opened an investigation after Harden called the Sixers president of basketball operations a "liar" and said he doesn't intend to play for a Morey-led franchise.

"The league office is believed to be pursuing an understanding of whether Harden was portending a 2023-2024 holdout in violation of the league's collective bargaining agreement — or had been referencing past contract discussions with the organization that might constitute salary cap circumvention, sources said," per Wojnarowski and Shelburne.

They added that the 10-time All-Star "has privately indicated" he was referencing his wish to be traded, which the Sixers have so far failed to grant, when he called out Morey.

Many initially assumed Harden was talking about his contract with Philadelphia. He left some money on the table when he agreed to a two-year, $68.6 million deal in the 2022 offseason, and there were rumblings at the time the team signaled to him a bigger payout would come down the road.

The NBA determined the Sixers violated tampering rules prior to signing P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The organization was cleared when it came to any allegations surrounding Harden.

Naturally, recent events led to calls for the league to examine the matter again, though Wojnarowski and Shelburne's report outlined how the Sixers may not be the only party in hot water.

Harden might have misjudged how difficult it could prove to be to follow through on his promise to basically never play for Philly again as long as Morey is still around.

ESPN's Zach Lowe first pointed to a clause in the collective bargaining agreement which pertains to the 2017-18 MVP. He has to show up eventually because he could otherwise be deemed in violation of his contract. If that were to happen, the Sixers would have the right to block his ability to sign with an NBA team or any other professional franchise.

Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine wrote how simply reporting to training camp and being there for the regular season may not be enough, either, because there are certain requirements in the Uniform Player Contract. The 76ers briefly suspended Ben Simmons in October 2021 due to his effort — or lack thereof — at practice as he was trying to force his way off the squad.

Things between Harden and Philadelphia might quickly come to a head with the NBA getting involved.