Steelers' Kwon Alexander Fined $43,709 for Unnecessary Roughness vs. Bucs

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander has been fined $43,709 stemming from his unnecessary roughness penalty on August 11.

The hit occurred in the first quarter of the team's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he made a tackle on running back Chase Edmonds.

The main issue with the hit was that Alexander had lowered his head to make the hit, which NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported will be a point of emphasis for the NFL going forward.

Alexander was fined for the same offense in 2022.

The eight-year veteran signed a one-year deal worth $1.3 million with the Steelers after spending the 2022 season with the New York Jets. He played in 17 games (12 starts) in 2022 and recorded 69 tackles.

Alexander was a Pro Bowler in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.