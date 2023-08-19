Steelers' Kwon Alexander Fined $43,709 for Unnecessary Roughness vs. Bucs

Steelers' Kwon Alexander Fined $43,709 for Unnecessary Roughness vs. BucsAugust 19, 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander has been fined $43,709 stemming from his unnecessary roughness penalty on August 11.
The hit occurred in the first quarter of the team's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he made a tackle on running back Chase Edmonds.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
The NFL fined <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> LB Kwon Alexander $43,709 for unnecessary roughness in last week's preseason game against Tampa Bay. <br><br>These types of hits with the head lowered are a point of emphasis this season. Alexander was fined for the same offense in 2022.<a href="https://t.co/hY9en1qB4R">pic.twitter.com/hY9en1qB4R</a>
The main issue with the hit was that Alexander had lowered his head to make the hit, which NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported will be a point of emphasis for the NFL going forward.
Alexander was fined for the same offense in 2022.
The eight-year veteran signed a one-year deal worth $1.3 million with the Steelers after spending the 2022 season with the New York Jets. He played in 17 games (12 starts) in 2022 and recorded 69 tackles.
Alexander was a Pro Bowler in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.