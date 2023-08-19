X

    Steelers' Kwon Alexander Fined $43,709 for Unnecessary Roughness vs. Bucs

    Jack MurrayAugust 19, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Chase Edmonds #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander has been fined $43,709 stemming from his unnecessary roughness penalty on August 11.

    The hit occurred in the first quarter of the team's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he made a tackle on running back Chase Edmonds.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    The NFL fined <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> LB Kwon Alexander $43,709 for unnecessary roughness in last week's preseason game against Tampa Bay. <br><br>These types of hits with the head lowered are a point of emphasis this season. Alexander was fined for the same offense in 2022.<a href="https://t.co/hY9en1qB4R">pic.twitter.com/hY9en1qB4R</a>

    The main issue with the hit was that Alexander had lowered his head to make the hit, which NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported will be a point of emphasis for the NFL going forward.

    Alexander was fined for the same offense in 2022.

    The eight-year veteran signed a one-year deal worth $1.3 million with the Steelers after spending the 2022 season with the New York Jets. He played in 17 games (12 starts) in 2022 and recorded 69 tackles.

    Alexander was a Pro Bowler in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

