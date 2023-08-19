X

    Seahawks' Pete Carroll Posts Snoop Dogg, More Messages After Viral Practice Video

    Jack MurrayAugust 19, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks reacts before the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
    Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll showed off his arm talent in practice this week and has received some feedback.

    Carroll posted a video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and the video featured cameos from rapper Snoop Dogg, actor Will Ferrell and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

    Pete Carroll @PeteCarroll

    You wouldn't believe how many responses I've gotten since this clip was posted!!! <a href="https://t.co/ZTBj10moYf">https://t.co/ZTBj10moYf</a> <a href="https://t.co/qULMFeqeg7">pic.twitter.com/qULMFeqeg7</a>

    The trio expressed concerns about just "abuse" inflicted on the Seahawks defense as a result of Carroll's talent as a signal-caller. They all spoke of concern for the well-being of the Seahawks players and how defending against Carroll was just too difficult of a task for a defense full of young, professional athletes.

    The funny video ended with a response from Carroll himself and he was short and sweet with his reply.

    "Woah, I had no idea you guys felt like that," Carroll said. "But hey, you're either competing or you're not."

    The video was posted on the Seahawks X account during Friday's practice and while the display of athleticism was surely impressive for the 71-year-old Carroll, the response's were definitely based in good fun and not true concern.

    The Seahawks will have a much more difficult test Saturday night when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in their second preseason matchup.