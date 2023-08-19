Seahawks' Pete Carroll Posts Snoop Dogg, More Messages After Viral Practice Video

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll showed off his arm talent in practice this week and has received some feedback.

Carroll posted a video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and the video featured cameos from rapper Snoop Dogg, actor Will Ferrell and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The trio expressed concerns about just "abuse" inflicted on the Seahawks defense as a result of Carroll's talent as a signal-caller. They all spoke of concern for the well-being of the Seahawks players and how defending against Carroll was just too difficult of a task for a defense full of young, professional athletes.

The funny video ended with a response from Carroll himself and he was short and sweet with his reply.

"Woah, I had no idea you guys felt like that," Carroll said. "But hey, you're either competing or you're not."

The video was posted on the Seahawks X account during Friday's practice and while the display of athleticism was surely impressive for the 71-year-old Carroll, the response's were definitely based in good fun and not true concern.

The Seahawks will have a much more difficult test Saturday night when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in their second preseason matchup.