    Spain vs. England: Top Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup Final

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 20, 2023

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

    And then there were two.

    In a rematch of the Women's Euros 2022 quarterfinals, Spain will take on England in Sunday's World Cup final.

    England won that matchup, 2-1, and went on to win the title. And both sides have had memorable journeys to get to this point in Australia.

    Spain recovered from finishing second in Group C by smashing Switzerland in the Round of 16 (5-1), beating the Netherlands in extra time (2-1) and getting past Sweden in the semifinals (2-1).

    England, meanwhile, cruised to the top spot in Group D, had to survive penalties against Nigeria in the Round of 16 and knocked off Colombia (2-1) in the quarterfinals and hosts Australia (3-1) in the semis.

    So it's an all-European final. Below, you'll find the game's highlights and top moments as a new World Cup champion is crowned after the United States won the previous two events.

    70' - HUGE moment in the final as Spain has a penalty saved late by Mary Earps to keep the score at 1-0.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SHE'S BEEN DENIED ❌<br><br>Jenni Hermoso's effort has been saved by Earps 🧤 <a href="https://t.co/gNwN1RezFH">pic.twitter.com/gNwN1RezFH</a>

    29' - The breakthrough! Spain jumps on a loose ball and breaks with Carmona firing the shot low across goal for the 1-0 lead

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    OLGA CARMONA HAS DONE IT!<br><br>SPAIN TAKES THE 1-0 LEAD 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/zqJBDRXngJ">pic.twitter.com/zqJBDRXngJ</a>

    17' - Spain comes EXTREMELY close as the ball played across the box somehow isn't poked home

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SPAIN WAS THIS CLOSE TO FINDING THE OPENER 😳 <a href="https://t.co/UgcBe25jXS">pic.twitter.com/UgcBe25jXS</a>

    16' - England rattle one off the crossbar as pressure builds on Spain

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    OFF THE BAR FOR ENGLAND 😱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/sDAXum7gCo">pic.twitter.com/sDAXum7gCo</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

