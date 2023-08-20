Spain vs. England: Top Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup Final

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

And then there were two.

In a rematch of the Women's Euros 2022 quarterfinals, Spain will take on England in Sunday's World Cup final.

England won that matchup, 2-1, and went on to win the title. And both sides have had memorable journeys to get to this point in Australia.

Spain recovered from finishing second in Group C by smashing Switzerland in the Round of 16 (5-1), beating the Netherlands in extra time (2-1) and getting past Sweden in the semifinals (2-1).

England, meanwhile, cruised to the top spot in Group D, had to survive penalties against Nigeria in the Round of 16 and knocked off Colombia (2-1) in the quarterfinals and hosts Australia (3-1) in the semis.

So it's an all-European final. Below, you'll find the game's highlights and top moments as a new World Cup champion is crowned after the United States won the previous two events.

70' - HUGE moment in the final as Spain has a penalty saved late by Mary Earps to keep the score at 1-0.

29' - The breakthrough! Spain jumps on a loose ball and breaks with Carmona firing the shot low across goal for the 1-0 lead

17' - Spain comes EXTREMELY close as the ball played across the box somehow isn't poked home

16' - England rattle one off the crossbar as pressure builds on Spain

