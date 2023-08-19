Baker Mayfield, Wife Emily Seek Info on Potential Misappropriation of $12M by Firm

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baker Mayfield and Emily Mayfield reportedly filed a petition in an effort to see whether an investment firm misappropriated $12 million of their money.

According to Billy Gates of KXAN, the couple filed the petition in Travis County District Court in Texas so the defendants (Camwood Capital Management Group, Camwood Ventures, Texas Contract Manufacturing Group, Unitech, Apex Machining and Lor-Van) turn over their financial records from 2018 to 2023.

"Petitioners simply do not know if their money has been properly and competently invested, has been stolen or otherwise misappropriated, or something in between," the document said.

Every witness contact listed for the defendants in the filing belong to Mayfield's family.

Gates explained this is not a lawsuit but instead an attempt to gather information that the Mayfields have been denied access to regarding their money and investment.

The Cleveland Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL draft, and he played four years with the AFC North team until it traded him to the Carolina Panthers. He split the 2022 campaign with the Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

He is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Spotrac, Mayfield is playing on a one-year, $4 million contract with Tampa Bay but was previously with the Browns on a four-year, $32.7 million deal.