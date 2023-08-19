X

NFL

    Falcons' Bijan Robinson Dazzles NFL Fans, Boosts Fantasy Stock in Debut vs. Bengals

    Jack MurrayAugust 19, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 18: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    It appears the Atlanta Hawks may have a gem in running back Bijan Robinson.

    The 2023 No. 8 pick made his preseason debut Friday when the Atlanta Falcons hosted the Cincinnati Bengals and it did not take long for him to produce some highlight reel-worthy plays.

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Bijan5Robinson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bijan5Robinson</a>'s first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPreseason</a> carry 🏃<br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsATL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsATL</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9mPiySUki">https://t.co/L9mPiySUki</a> <a href="https://t.co/PYNqdLUQhM">pic.twitter.com/PYNqdLUQhM</a>

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Bijan5Robinson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bijan5Robinson</a> with the one-handed catch 🔥<br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsATL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsATL</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9mPiySUki">https://t.co/L9mPiySUki</a> <a href="https://t.co/cJxd4eDkKk">pic.twitter.com/cJxd4eDkKk</a>

    The former Texas Longhorn only played one drive in the game but was extremely effective, earning 20 yards on four carries. He also made a one-handed grab in the receiving game, which was a preview of what could be a terrific connection between him and quarterback Desmond Ridder.

    He helped lead the Falcons to the red zone and even though the drive ended with an interception, Robinson's explosiveness stood out and offered a glimpse into how the Falcons offense can make a step forward in 2023 after ranking in the bottom half of the league last season.

    The praise for Robinson made its way to social media where fans praised the potential that the young tailback has.

    NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh

    Bijan Robinson was a human HIGHLIGHT REEL in his first preseason game 😳<br><br>Robinson ended the night with 4 carries for 20 yards and a reception for 6 yards.<br><br>And he did all in just one drive.<br><br>Robinson is still currently listed as the Falcons RB3 on their most recent depth chart.… <a href="https://t.co/bpL4mT5dR9">pic.twitter.com/bpL4mT5dR9</a>

    Josh Miller @jp_miller23

    Bijan Robinson future HOF book it!

    Cj @strawhat_cj

    Bijan Robinson is gonna be so much fun to watch

    Will McFadden @willmcfadden

    When it's Bijan Robinson running that route *chef's kiss*

    Tray @ATLBoyss

    Bijan Robinson is the best RB in football

    Tori McElhaney @tori_mcelhaney

    Bijan Robinson is as advertised. <br>The Falcons have a plethora of offensive weapons and they are gonna use them ALL. <br>Desmond Ridder has a good command and understanding of this offense, INT not his fault.

    Chris Mangano @ChrisMangano

    Anyone still doubting Bijan Robinson?

    In addition to how Robinson can impact the Falcons offense in 2023, many also noted that he could be an excellent pick in fantasy football drafts.

    Thats Textbook Sports @Textbook_Sports

    Bijan fantasy value live reaction 📈 <a href="https://t.co/0sRvE9og8W">pic.twitter.com/0sRvE9og8W</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    everybody rushing to draft Bijan Robinson in their fantasy football leagues <a href="https://t.co/fHPRpA6i3l">pic.twitter.com/fHPRpA6i3l</a>

    Fantasy Culture Podcast @FFballCulture

    Yeah. Bijan is him. I've seen enough

    Fantasy Football Dudes @TFFDudes

    Bijan gonna go 1.01 if he keeps this up.

    MN Chess @MNChess

    And the draft stock for Bijan Robinson just climbed again…

    While Robinson's sample size was small, it appears that fans will have may more opportunities to see the young tailback flourish. He is listed as the team's first-string running back and all of his snaps in the preseason game came with the first-team offensive unit.

    It appears that the first opportunity to see Robinson fully on display will be in the Falcon's Week 1 matchup against 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.