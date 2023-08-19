Falcons' Bijan Robinson Dazzles NFL Fans, Boosts Fantasy Stock in Debut vs. Bengals

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It appears the Atlanta Hawks may have a gem in running back Bijan Robinson.

The 2023 No. 8 pick made his preseason debut Friday when the Atlanta Falcons hosted the Cincinnati Bengals and it did not take long for him to produce some highlight reel-worthy plays.

The former Texas Longhorn only played one drive in the game but was extremely effective, earning 20 yards on four carries. He also made a one-handed grab in the receiving game, which was a preview of what could be a terrific connection between him and quarterback Desmond Ridder.

He helped lead the Falcons to the red zone and even though the drive ended with an interception, Robinson's explosiveness stood out and offered a glimpse into how the Falcons offense can make a step forward in 2023 after ranking in the bottom half of the league last season.

The praise for Robinson made its way to social media where fans praised the potential that the young tailback has.

In addition to how Robinson can impact the Falcons offense in 2023, many also noted that he could be an excellent pick in fantasy football drafts.

While Robinson's sample size was small, it appears that fans will have may more opportunities to see the young tailback flourish. He is listed as the team's first-string running back and all of his snaps in the preseason game came with the first-team offensive unit.

It appears that the first opportunity to see Robinson fully on display will be in the Falcon's Week 1 matchup against 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.