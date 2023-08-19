5 NFL Players Who Could Request a Trade Next

4 of 5

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill's days with the Tennessee Titans appear to be numbered. The team has made multiple attempts to find a replacement for the veteran quarterback, including using a third-round pick last year on Malik Willis and an early Round 2 selection on Will Levis in the 2023 draft. With injuries and age now catching up to the 35-year-old passer, it could be time for Tannehill to request a trade and find a more suitable location for the last few years of his career.

Only a season removed from finishing with the best record in the AFC, Tennessee failed to even reach the playoffs last year and saw its offense stagnate. The Titans mustered a mere 17.5 points per game, the fifth-worst mark in the league and 7.1 below the 24.6 points they put up the prior campaign. Tannehill's personal stats significantly dropped year-over-year too, as he completed just 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,536 yards and 13 touchdowns while spending five games on the IR with an ankle issue in 2022. Compare that to his 2021 performance, when he started all 17 games and posted a 67.2 completion rate, 3,734 passing yards and 21 scores.

While Tannehill is still in line to start the upcoming season, his leash could be shorter than ever. Willis has been faring well in training camp, a good sign for the 24-year-old after he completed a meager 50.8 percent of his throws and had three interceptions on just 61 passing attempts as a rookie. NFL insider Gregg Rosenthal tweeted earlier in the week that Willis has a "good chance" to win the No. 2 job behind Tannehill based on his performances in practice and the preseason.

Levis' presence can't be ignored. however, even if he begins the year as a third-stringer. The Titans gave up the Nos. 41 and 72 picks this year plus a 2024 third-rounder to move up to No. 33 overall to nab him. The Kentucky prospect ultimately fell on draft day, but many experts felt he could have been a top-10 selection. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. even had him at No. 4 overall due to his big arm, size, athleticism and potential.

Levis had a setback in his quest to usurp Willis and Tannehill atop the depth chart after suffering a lower-body injury during a joint practice on Thursday. Regardless, the rookie may still get a shot to prove himself during a regular-season game if he returns to full strength and the Titans are struggling on offense.

Should Tannehill end up getting yanked---which is a possibility if he continues to decline, even after the team invested in star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to bolster the passing attack—it's time for him to ask for a trade. His ideal landing spot would be with a surprise contender that needs a proven veteran to make a playoff push or a veteran-laden squad that lost its starter to injury.