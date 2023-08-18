BMW Championship 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Friday Leaderboard Scores

0 of 4

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There is plenty at stake in this weekend's BMW Championship, and it goes beyond the impressive $20 million prize pool.



We're in the thick of the FedEx Cup playoffs, and only the top 30 golfers in the points standings will move on to next week's TOUR Championship at East Lake. Many competitors will also be looking to earn a spot on this year's Ryder Cup team—either by cracking the top six of the U.S. Ryder Cup standings or by impressing captain Zach Johnson.



In terms of the FedEx Cup race, the winner of the BMW Championship will get a cool 2,000 points to his season total. The winner of next weekend's tournament will be crowned the 2023champion, and the tournament features a prorated scoring start (from 10-under to even par) based on FedEx Cup standings.

Two days of heated competition remain at Olympia Fields. Here are our biggest takeaways from Thursday's action.

