Dwayne Haskins' Estate Reaches Settlement with Truck Driver, More in Fatal Accident

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The estate for former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died at 24 years old in April 2022 when he was hit by a dump truck when crossing a highway on foot in Florida, reached a settlement with multiple parties who were facing lawsuits.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a statement from attorney Rick Ellsley—who represents Haskins' widow, Kalabrya Haskins—that revealed the estate reached a settlement with the truck driver, truck owner and truck broker even though there is still a remaining case against other defendants:

In April, Tom Schad of USA Today reported Kalabrya Haskins filed a lawsuit against 14 different people or entities she believed contributed to Dwayne's death, including the driver of the dump truck that struck him.

"The lawsuit also accuses four individuals of deliberately drugging Haskins 'to blackmail and rob him' in the leadup to the crash, though it does not offer additional details or evidence to support those claims," Schad wrote.

Schad noted an autopsy found ketamine in Haskins' system, while a medical examiner's office determined he had a blood-alcohol concentration of more than double the legal limit in Florida when he was killed.

The medical examiner ruled the death as an accident.

Haskins entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2019 after a successful collegiate career at Ohio State that saw him lead the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl win as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

He played two seasons for Washington, which drafted him, before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.