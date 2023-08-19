Fantasy Football 2023: Dynasty Draft Rankings, Keeper Advice and Team Names

Fantasy Football 2023: Dynasty Draft Rankings, Keeper Advice and Team NamesAugust 19, 2023
Fantasy football has become a massive part of the NFL world, thanks in no small part to the myriad options.
From daily fantasy sports (DFS) games to season-long superflex leagues, there's a flavor for virtually every fantasy taste. Many hardcore fantasy enthusiasts opt to dine on dynasty.
Dynasty leagues are not for the weak of stomach. it requires a long-term team-building approach and rarely yields instant gratification. The goal is to forge a roster capable of, well, building a dynasty, and it can take years of losing to set up.
As is the case in the real world, however, managers don't always have to suffer through multiple basement-dwelling campaigns to get rolling. Smart drafting and trading can help build a perennial contender in a hurry.
Below, you'll find some tips, tricks and rankings for the 2023 season to help spark some long-term fantasy glory. We'll get started with a mock inaugural fantasy draft.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Mock Dynasty Draft
Round 1
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
4. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
5. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
6. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
7. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
9. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
11. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
12. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
Round 2
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
2. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
3. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
4. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
5. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
6. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
7. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
8. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
9. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
10. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
11. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Keeper Advice
While the goal in dynasty is to keep players for the long haul, managers must inevitably let a few veterans go each season. Dynasty leagues hold a yearly rookie draft, and room on the roster has to be made somewhere.
Choosing who to keep is a little trickier than it is in traditional keeper leagues. In keeper leagues, the process is fairly straightforward. Managers should essentially always keep players whose projected value is greater than their slot in the draft order.
If, for example, a manager has Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson and is drafting ninth overall, they should keep Jefferson instead of rolling the dice on whoever might be available at No. 9.
In dynasty, managers must balance a player's 2023 value with future upside and rookie options. No one is dumping Patrick Mahomes, but dropping an older quarterback like Russell Wilson for a potential rookie star like Bijan Robinson could be a smart move—assuming there's enough quarterback depth to make it through the current season.
It can also be worth keeping a player who might not shine in the upcoming season because of their long-term value. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, for example, continues to hold out after being given the franchise tag instead of a long-term deal.
There's a chance that Jacobs' holdout lasts into the regular season—though Las Vegas is looking to resolve the situation.
"We're …encouraged that we'll find some common ground to get him here sooner than later," general manager Dave Ziegler told SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Austin Boyd of Heavy).
Jacobs could bust in season-long leagues, but he is the reigning rushing champ and won't turn 26 until February. He's worth keeping in most dynasty leagues despite the holdout risk.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall is recovering from a torn ACL and may not see a full workload in 2023—especially with New York's addition of Dalvin Cook. However, he's only 22 years old and could be a perennial league-winner in 2024 and beyond.
Aside from the league's top young runners, though, quarterbacks, receivers and some tight ends hold more long-term value than running backs. It's a passing league, and backs tend to have the shortest careers among offensive skill players.
Lastly, managers should always have a succession plan for players in their 30s. There's nothing wrong with keeping an older player like Aaron Rodgers or Travis Kelce if you believe in them, but it can be worth dumping a bench player at a different position to keep insurance.
Even Tom Brady eventually gave way to Father Time.
Dynasty Top 30
1. Justin Jefferson, RB, Minnesota Vikings
2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
5. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
6. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
7. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
9. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
10. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
13. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
14. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
15. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
16. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
17. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
18. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
19. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
20. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
21. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
22. Mark Andrew, TE, Baltimore Ravens
23. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
24. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
25. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
26. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
27. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
28. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
29. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
30. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Dynasty Team Names
- What's Up, Mahomes?
- Burrow-ken Records
- Trey Bien
- Strong Arm of the Law
- Justin Credible
- Spicy Bijan
- Taylor Gang
- Najee Thing
- Baby Back Gibbs
- Kenneth Walker, Texas Ranger
- London's Balling
- Ja'Marr Wars
- Jefferson Airplane
- CeeDee Burner
- Amon-Ra-king the League
- Up Pitts' Creek
- Mayer of Las Vegas
- Bad Freiermuthers
- Hock Shop
- Mark It Up
Here are a few team-name suggestions based around players who are age 28 or younger: