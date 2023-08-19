Fantasy Football 2023: Dynasty Draft Rankings, Keeper Advice and Team Names

2 of 4

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

While the goal in dynasty is to keep players for the long haul, managers must inevitably let a few veterans go each season. Dynasty leagues hold a yearly rookie draft, and room on the roster has to be made somewhere.



Choosing who to keep is a little trickier than it is in traditional keeper leagues. In keeper leagues, the process is fairly straightforward. Managers should essentially always keep players whose projected value is greater than their slot in the draft order.



If, for example, a manager has Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson and is drafting ninth overall, they should keep Jefferson instead of rolling the dice on whoever might be available at No. 9.



In dynasty, managers must balance a player's 2023 value with future upside and rookie options. No one is dumping Patrick Mahomes, but dropping an older quarterback like Russell Wilson for a potential rookie star like Bijan Robinson could be a smart move—assuming there's enough quarterback depth to make it through the current season.



It can also be worth keeping a player who might not shine in the upcoming season because of their long-term value. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, for example, continues to hold out after being given the franchise tag instead of a long-term deal.



There's a chance that Jacobs' holdout lasts into the regular season—though Las Vegas is looking to resolve the situation.



"We're …encouraged that we'll find some common ground to get him here sooner than later," general manager Dave Ziegler told SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Austin Boyd of Heavy).



Jacobs could bust in season-long leagues, but he is the reigning rushing champ and won't turn 26 until February. He's worth keeping in most dynasty leagues despite the holdout risk.



New York Jets running back Breece Hall is recovering from a torn ACL and may not see a full workload in 2023—especially with New York's addition of Dalvin Cook. However, he's only 22 years old and could be a perennial league-winner in 2024 and beyond.



Aside from the league's top young runners, though, quarterbacks, receivers and some tight ends hold more long-term value than running backs. It's a passing league, and backs tend to have the shortest careers among offensive skill players.



Lastly, managers should always have a succession plan for players in their 30s. There's nothing wrong with keeping an older player like Aaron Rodgers or Travis Kelce if you believe in them, but it can be worth dumping a bench player at a different position to keep insurance.



Even Tom Brady eventually gave way to Father Time.

