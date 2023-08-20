Making the Case for and Against Potential No. 1 Picks in 2023 Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 7

David Berding/Getty Images

In fantasy football, draft day is like Christmas. And there's nothing quite like finding out you'll be the first person who gets to unwrap the first present.

Of course, there's pressure that comes along with having the first overall pick. If you have the first pick in Round 1, it means you don't get another selection until the back end of Round 2. Sure, from there on you get two picks in a row, but then comes a long gap—and a lot can happen in those gaps.

That long wait between Pick No. 1 and Pick No. 24 (in a 12-team fantasy league) also jacks up the pressure to get that first pick right. To select a difference-maker—a high-ceiling option capable of anchoring your team.

Whiff on that first pick, and there could be trouble. You can't win a league on draft day, but you can lose it.

To help those fantasy managers wracking their brains about who to make the first name off the board, we have gathered here all the leading candidates to be the first overall pick. We've made the case for drafting that player. And for considering someone else.

We've armed you with information to help you make the best possible decision at 1.01.

But when the big day comes, that decision will still be yours to make.

Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring and target data courtesy of FFToday.