NFL Rumors: Lions' Denzel Mims Waived After Suffering Calf Injury During Ankle Rehab

The Detroit Lions are waiving injured wide receiver Denzel Mims, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mims suffered an ankle injury in a collision with safety Tracy Walker during practice on Aug. 5 and hasn't been on the field since. While rehabbing that injury, he suffered a calf ailment, according to Rapoport.

The Lions acquired Mims and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the New York Jets last month in exchange for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick.

Mims, a 2020 second-round pick, failed to establish a consistent role with Gang Green in his three seasons with the franchise, catching 42 passes for 676 yards in 30 games. He didn't score a single touchdown.

The 25-year-old caught just 11 passes for 186 yards in 10 games last season.

Mims was due to have a solid role in the Detroit offense this year as Jameson Williams is dealing with a hamstring ailment that is likely to sideline him for the remainder of the preseason and Amon-Ra St. Brown is working through an ankle ailment.

Additionally, Williams will miss the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Detroit enters 2023 with St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr. and Josh Reynolds as its top wide receivers. Antoine Green, Kalif Raymond and Dylan Drummond are slated to serve as depth options.

The Lions open the season on Sept. 7 against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.