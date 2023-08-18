Predicting 3 Overlooked Fantasy Football Stars in 2023

0 of 3

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Not everyone has completed their fantasy football drafts ahead of the 2023 season yet, but enough people have rostered their teams that data like average draft position (ADP) is starting to come into clearer focus.

ADP is one of the best tools we have to determine fantasy sleepers. If you're playing in a 12-team league and each team rosters 15 players, an ADP of more than 180 means that given player isn't going to be rostered.

Depending on whether your league keeps five or six bench spots, a player drafted at 120 or higher is likely going to your bench.

Heading into the season, there are plenty of candidates, mainly at the Flex positions, you should head into your draft knowing are being undervalued so far this fantasy season. They are good enough to start with an ADP low enough that you'll be able to use a position that would otherwise be meant to fill your bench.

Let's take a closer look at some of those players. All projected point totals are in points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.