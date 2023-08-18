James Harden Says Relationship with 76ers, Daryl Morey is Beyond Repair: 'I Think So'

Tim Nwachukwu

After calling Daryl Morey a "liar" and saying he'd never play for him again, James Harden isn't sure whether the two can mend fences.

"I think so," the 10-time All-Star said to KHOU 11's Jason Bristol when asked whether the ship has sailed on he and Morey restoring their once strong rapport.

The comment comes after Harden called Morey out during an event in China.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne contrasted Harden's situation with Ben Simmons' prolonged standoff with the Sixers during the 2021-22 season. Whereas Simmons largely stayed in the background during that saga, Shelburne reported Harden's remarks on Morey might only be his opening salvo.

Most assume the 2017-18 MVP is upset about not receiving a max contract offer from Philadelphia.

"Whether Morey promised it or not, multiple sources indicated Harden was under the impression he would opt out and re-sign with Philadelphia on a max deal this summer," Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported all the way back in July 2022 the NBA was looking into whether Philly had a "handshake agreement" in place with Harden on a future payout after he left some money on the table with his two-year, $68.6 million deal.

The 33-year-old is making his frustration known. The trouble is, he ceded a lot of leverage when he opted into his $35.6 million salary for 2023-24. By doing that, he turned down the opportunity to hit the open market and put the ball squarely in Morey's court.

Harden basically has to show up at some point unless he's prepared to walk away from basketball for good.

ESPN's Zach Lowe explained how the collective bargaining agreement would allow the Sixers to retain his contract rights if he "withholds playing services for more than 30 days after the start of the last season covered by his contract." He couldn't sign with any other professional team — be it in the NBA or in another country — without Philly's approval.

Reporting to the Sixers and failing to adequately fulfill the terms of his deal opens a different can of worms for Harden as well.

As much as he doesn't like Morey, the veteran guard's options are pretty limited unless he's willing to break new ground in player discontentment.