Eagles' Tyrie Cleveland, Moro Ojomo Stretchered Off Field vs. Browns With Injuries

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There were multiple scary moments during Thursday's preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP noted Philadelphia wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland suffered an injury and was carted away from the field on a stretcher. The Eagles provided an update and announced it was a neck injury and that Cleveland "has movement in all of his extremities."

Then defensive tackle Moro Ojomo suffered a neck injury that required him to be taken off the field on a stretcher as well. The Eagles announced he too "has movement in all of his extremities," and he gave a thumbs up as he was leaving the field.

Philadelphia selected Ojomo out of Texas with a seventh-round pick in this year's draft.

He appeared in 12 games for the Longhorns last season and posted 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. The Eagles surely hoped he could provide depth and size along the interior of the defensive line when they made the pick.

As for Cleveland, he jumped in an effort to make a catch in the third quarter and landed awkwardly on his head and neck area.

Players from both teams gathered around and offered well wishes as he was placed on a stretcher.

Cleveland played collegiately at Florida and was a seventh-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2020. He played the first three seasons of his career for the AFC West team and tallied eight catches for 91 yards in 23 games.

The Florida product joined the Eagles' practice squad ahead of their playoff run last season, and they signed him to a futures contract after they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

He has been one of the team's bright spots during training camp and finished with five catches for 68 yards in Philadelphia's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

"I set a goal for myself, to use a Muhammad Ali quote, 'Don't count the days, make the days count,'" Cleveland said when discussing his showing in training camp, per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "So every day I've been trying to make the days count, getting better each and every day, working on my weaknesses, and continue to just show up. Show up and make plays."

Thursday's game figured to be another opportunity for him to make plays this summer, but it took an unfortunate turn when he suffered the injury.