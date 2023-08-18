X

NFL

    Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson Impresses Fans in Preseason Tie vs. Mariota, Eagles

    Jack MurrayAugust 18, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball against Marlon Tuipulotu #95 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    A preseason match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns did not produce a winner, but it did showcase the talent of a late-round quarterback.

    The buzz of the 18-18 contest centered around Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the poise he showed in the pocket.

    Cleveland Browns @Browns

    🚨 DTR TO CED 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/DoriansTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DoriansTweets</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Ctillman04?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ctillman04</a> <a href="https://t.co/MGS4WUskc1">pic.twitter.com/MGS4WUskc1</a>

    Robinson was 13-25 for 164 yards and earned a quarterback rating of 72.8. He also added four rushes for 18 yards. He helped lead the Browns on two consecutive scoring drives and left the game with his team in the lead.

    Robinson, a fifth-round pick out of UCLA, is currently listed fourth on the Browns quarterback depth chart, behind Deshaun Watson, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond. However, given this performance, it appears he could be well on his way towards a higher position come the regular season.

    Fans on social media surely believed so, praising the rookies performance and projecting a positive future in the NFL.

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    DTR is the real deal.

    Colb @___Colb___

    Browns left some points on the board but DTR is talented and they got some interesting young players on defense.

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Imagine DTR's rushing yardage if he had DTR blocking for him.

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    more like DEALING Thompson-Robinson

    Mikey McNuggets @MikeLucasTV

    One of these QBs looks like it's his first career start. The other looks like a seasoned NFL vet. <br><br>I'll let you guess which one is DTR…

    Quincy Carrier @Kwen_C

    that was a seriously impressive drive from DTR Browns might have 2 QBs

    Shane Haff @ShaneHaffNFL

    The gap between DTR (a day 3 rookie) and Marcus Mariota (a veteran 1st round pick) is astonishing

    Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

    I'm ready to say DTR is a top five Browns QB since '99 after that drive.

    Kellen Mond came in relief duty for Robinson, going 12-of-24 for 126 yards and a touchdown.

    Robinson's performance comes after the signal-caller had a solid performance against the New York Jets in the Browns preseason opener. He will likely have another chance to show his stuff before the preseason ends when Cleveland travels to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.