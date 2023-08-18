Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson Impresses Fans in Preseason Tie vs. Mariota, Eagles

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A preseason match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns did not produce a winner, but it did showcase the talent of a late-round quarterback.

The buzz of the 18-18 contest centered around Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the poise he showed in the pocket.

Robinson was 13-25 for 164 yards and earned a quarterback rating of 72.8. He also added four rushes for 18 yards. He helped lead the Browns on two consecutive scoring drives and left the game with his team in the lead.

Robinson, a fifth-round pick out of UCLA, is currently listed fourth on the Browns quarterback depth chart, behind Deshaun Watson, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond. However, given this performance, it appears he could be well on his way towards a higher position come the regular season.

Fans on social media surely believed so, praising the rookies performance and projecting a positive future in the NFL.

Kellen Mond came in relief duty for Robinson, going 12-of-24 for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson's performance comes after the signal-caller had a solid performance against the New York Jets in the Browns preseason opener. He will likely have another chance to show his stuff before the preseason ends when Cleveland travels to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.