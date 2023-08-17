Lionel Messi Talks MLS Transfer, Leagues Cup Final, More in 1st Inter Miami Presser

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Lionel Messi spoke to reporters in his first press conference since joining Inter Miami, and one theme ran throughout—the Argentine superstar is happy with the decision he made to come to the United States.

"From the beginning, my welcoming was incredible," he told reporters. "It's a city full of Latinos and it makes everything much easier. Latinos make me feel welcome, loved. It's the most important and healthy part of what makes you enjoy what you do."

Messi has helped Inter Miami undergo a magical run to the Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC, with nine goals in six games. And he sees big things in the club's future.

"It would be incredible for me, for our fans, for the club that have invested in growth and making a big change in become a powerhouse team," he told reporters. "Winning titles helps a lot. The stadium has always been full. It's a young team and getting our first title would be wonderful."

While Messi seems happy in Miami, that perhaps wasn't the case in his prior destination, and he told reporters he never wanted to join his previous club, Paris Saint-Germain:

Given that he was visibly emotional when his Barcelona departure was officially announced, that doesn't come as the biggest surprise. Still a tough pill for PSG supporters to swallow, however.

His 16 goals and 16 assists in Ligue 1 play last season are among his credentials for the upcoming Ballon d'Or. The 36-year-old, who led Argentina to a World Cup triumph last year, is among the favorites for the prestigious award, one he's already won a record seven times.

But Messi isn't particularly worried about claiming his eighth.

"The Ballon d'Or is an incredible achievement," he told reporters. "But I never gave it that importance. I always gave more weight to the collective trophies. Since the World Cup, I've been thinking much less about the Ballon d'Or. Honestly I'm not thinking about it."

When you're Messi, such iconic honors are boring. He's achieved everything the sport has to offer, after all. He needs a new challenge, but not even the infamous Florida humidity is bothering the G.O.A.T. all that much:

To borrow one of the Internet's favorite phrases, the former Barcelona and PSG superstar is just built different. And since his arrival, Inter Miami look like an entirely different club. The Messi effect is real, and it's spectacular.