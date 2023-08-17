Titans' Will Levis Leaves Practice, Status for Preseason W2 Unclear amid QB Battle

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Thursday's practice with an undisclosed injury.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said it's unclear whether Levis will be able to play in the team's second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. The second-round pick has been battling Malik Willis for the backup job behind Ryan Tannehill during training camp.

Levis and Willis alternated drives during the Titans' preseason opener against the Chicago Bears and likely would do the same Saturday against Minnesota. Tannehill did not play in the 2022 preseason and was inactive for the team's opener.

It seems unlikely that Vrabel would give Willis a full game of reps and risk injuring him for a preseason game, so the quarterback situation is worth monitoring over the next couple of days. If Levis is truly in danger of missing a game, it wouldn't be a surprise for Tennessee to sign a stopgap free agent for preseason reps.

The Titans do not have any quarterbacks on their roster besides Tannehill, Willis and Levis.

Willis threw for 189 yards and an interception against Chicago, while Levis threw for 85 yards and a pick. Levis was the top pick of the second round in April's draft after shockingly falling out of the first round. His inability to beat out Willis in camp does not bode well for his status heading into his first NFL season.