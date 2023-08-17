Dalvin Cook on Joining Aaron Rodgers, Jets: 'Couldn't Be on the Other Side No More'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook found out the hard way that facing former Green Pay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a tall task.

Cook, who faced Rodgers at least twice per year while the two were still in the NFC North, told reporters Thursday that he decided to join the veteran with the New York Jets this summer in part because he wanted to play with the four-time MVP quarterback and not against him.

"Being on the other side of that for the last six years, you know, I couldn't be on the other side no more," Cook said. "So it was just like, I got the chance to go join him and help him win again, that was a big thing to come over here."

Cook and Rodgers squared off in the NFC North from 2017-2022, though the Vikings had the slight edge in that span, going 6-5-1 against the Packers in the regular season. The two sides never met in the playoffs.

Now that the two are teammates in New York, it's championship or bust for Gang Green.