Texans' C.J. Stroud to Start Preseason Game vs. Dolphins; 2nd Consecutive Start

C.J. Stroud is getting in as many reps as possible ahead of Week 1.

The rookie quarterback will start Saturday's preseason game for the Houston Texans against the Miami Dolphins, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston.

It will mark Stroud's second consecutive start after he started a 20-9 preseason win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 10.

Stroud completed 2 of 4 passes for 13 yards and one interception against the Patriots. He also had two carries for six yards and was sacked once.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters following Stroud's first NFL start:

"I thought it was good for C.J. to go out and get some live reps, get some real looks. I thought he moved around well, went to the right place with the ball a couple times, and it was good to see him move out of the pocket and try to make some things happen there.

"We know we've got some things to clean up, up front, and I don't want him having to move as much, but we all have things to clean up and get better at. But I thought it was a good first outing, good look at live action, so I thought it was good for him."

The Texans selected Stroud second overall in the 2023 draft out of Ohio State with hopes that he can be their quarterback of the future.

However, he's currently competing for Houston's starting job alongside 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills, who has been the team's starter in each of the last two seasons despite posting subpar numbers.

Stroud is a more dynamic player with much higher upside, but the Texans need to decide whether to give him the 2023 season to develop behind Mills or thrust him into the starting lineup.

With two preseason games remaining, a decision on who will start Week 1 for the Texans should be coming soon.