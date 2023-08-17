Eagles Rumors: Haason Reddick to Have Surgery on Thumb Injury, Be Ready for Week 1

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star Haason Reddick is set to undergo thumb surgery that's not expected to impact his availability for Week 1 of the regular season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Reddick is having the procedure to address an injury he suffered in Monday's practice.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

