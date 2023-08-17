X

NFL

    Eagles Rumors: Haason Reddick to Have Surgery on Thumb Injury, Be Ready for Week 1

    Adam WellsAugust 17, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) looks on during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Philadelphia Eagles star Haason Reddick is set to undergo thumb surgery that's not expected to impact his availability for Week 1 of the regular season.

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Reddick is having the procedure to address an injury he suffered in Monday's practice.

