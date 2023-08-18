Top 5 College Football Head Coaches on the Hot Seat in 2023

1 of 6

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before we dive into coaches sitting on hot seats this season, let's first look at those who will be starting to feel the heat.

Justin Wilcox, California Golden Bears

Wilcox's career at Cal got off to a bright start. In 2018 and 2019, he led the Golden Bears to back-to-back bowl berths for the first time since 2008-09. But since then, the team is just 10-18. If 2023 is yet another below-.500 season, it may be time to make a change. However, Cal has to play Auburn in Week 2, as well as road games against Washington, Utah, Oregon and UCLA in the Pac-12 this season.

Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Tucker signed a 10-year extension worth $95 million in Nov. 2021. That season, MSU finished 11-2 and capped it off with a Peach Bowl victory over Pittsburgh. However, it finished 5-7 last year after dropping three of its last five games.

Tucker's 11-win season and contract extension give him some cushion, but missing a bowl again in 2023 would create some rumblings about his future. This season, MSU starts with four straight home games vs. Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington and Maryland.

The Spartans also will see Michigan and Penn State at home, but they have to replace quarterback Payton Thorne and leading wideout Keon Coleman.

Greg Schiano, Rutgers

Schiano returned to coach Rutgers in December 2019, but the team is 12-22 over the past three seasons, including a 6-21 mark against Big Ten opponents.

However, given the Scarlet Knights' poor onfield performance and The Athletic's recent report of the program's abysmal financial state within the Big Ten, the program could use some optimism in 2023.

We'll see if Rutgers returning 14 starters on both sides of the ball can help Schiano reach bowl-eligibility for the first time since 2014. (The Scarlet Knights played in the 2021 Gator Bowl despite finishing 5-6 following the withdrawal of Texas A&M).

Butch Jones, Arkansas State

Jones' return to the FBS with Arkansas State has not gone as hoped, with the team winning just five games over the past two seasons. The 55-year-old will look to avoid being the first head coach to have three straight losing seasons in Jonesboro since Steve Roberts in 2002-04. Would finishing below-.500 again in 2023 prompt Arkansas State to make a change? It wouldn't be surprising.

Dino Babers, Syracuse

Babers was on this list before the 2022 season, but Syracuse started the season 6-0 and made it into the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since 2018.

However, the Orange lost six of their last seven games last season, including a 28-20 defeat to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl.

That strong start in 2022 likely bought Babers another season, but expect conversations about his future to rise again if Syracuse finishes below -.500.