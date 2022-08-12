Top 8 College Football Head Coaches on the Hot Seat in 2022

0 of 6

Scott Frost | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The optimism and promise of a new coaching hire in college football don't always last. Losses pile up, frustration builds and thoughts of another change soon follow.

Entering the 2022 season, a handful of power-conference coaches find themselves on the hot seat.

Perceptions can change quickly. Someone on this list may remove himself with a strong year, and an unexpected name could join the unfortunate group just as quickly.

For now, though, Nebraska's Scott Frost headlines a five-person cast—with three not terribly far behind—holding the most tenuous job security.