Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper Tight Ends to Target in Drafts
The tight end position has become perhaps the toughest to handle in all of fantasy football.
Unless you're the manager fortunate enough to land Travis Kelce, at least. He was the lone player at the position to be a top-50 fantasy scorer in point-per-reception leagues last season, per FantasyPros.
Taking things a step further, only four other tight ends even cracked the top 100: T.J. Hockenson (55), George Kittle (64), Mark Andrews (72) and Evan Engram (84). In other words, if you aren't planning to pick a tight end from this quintet, you should probably plan on some roster churning at this position.
If you are going to wait for your tight end, then consider giving the following three sleepers a look. Perhaps they'll provide stability at a position that has offered very little of it.
Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots
Mike Gesicki has had some fantasy-relevant seasons in the past. The 2022 campaign just wasn't one of them.
His 52 targets and 32 receptions were each his lowest totals since his rookie season. He at least managed to find the end zone five times, but he had otherwise become a forgotten feature of the Miami Dolphins offense.
Perhaps an offseason move to New England could get everything back on track. If nothing else, the scenery change has reunited him with his college coach at Penn State, Bill O'Brien, who is now the Patriots offensive coordinator.
New England needs playmakers in the passing game, and Gesicki, who can operate as more of a receiver than a traditional tight end, has that element in him. Between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, he turned 197 targets into 126 receptions for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns.
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
While rookie tight ends don't typically set stat sheets ablaze, Sam LaPorta has a shot at being an exception to that rule.
The Lions are heavily invested in him—he was this year's second tight end drafted as the No. 34 pick—and he should have no serious competition for the starting gig. They need someone to solidify the spot after trading away T.J. Hockenson, an Iowa product like LaPorta, and their latest pull from the Hawkeye State has true three-down potential.
He is a solid blocker, but he landed in Detroit for his pass-catching prowess. He runs crisp routes, accelerates out of breaks and has good enough hands to make tough, contested catches. When he gets his hands on the ball, he can make things happen after the catch, just like George Kittle, another former Hawkeye.
Iowa's quarterback play was erratic over the past two seasons, and LaPorta still produced to the tune of 111 receptions for 1,327 yards and four touchdowns. He is talented enough to buck the trend of first-year tight ends underperforming.
Irv Smith Jr., Cincinnati Bengals
If you're bearish on rookie tight ends in general, Irv Smith Jr. might be among the reasons why.
He was a second-round selection in 2019 and finished that season with just 36 catches for 311 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, his sophomore season was only marginally better (30 catches for 365 yards and five scores), and he has basically battled the injury bug ever since. A torn meniscus wiped out his 2021 season, and a high-ankle sprain cost him half of the 2022 campaign.
So, why does he now hold sleeper appeal? Because the 25-year-old remains a talent, and he has a chance to pop in an electric offense quarterbacked by soaring star Joe Burrow.
Smith has speed, fluidity, strength and after-catch burst. Those traits should play up in this offense, which has enough volume for him to make an impact even with so many targets being sent the directions of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.