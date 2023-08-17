Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper Tight Ends to Target in Drafts

0 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The tight end position has become perhaps the toughest to handle in all of fantasy football.



Unless you're the manager fortunate enough to land Travis Kelce, at least. He was the lone player at the position to be a top-50 fantasy scorer in point-per-reception leagues last season, per FantasyPros.

Taking things a step further, only four other tight ends even cracked the top 100: T.J. Hockenson (55), George Kittle (64), Mark Andrews (72) and Evan Engram (84). In other words, if you aren't planning to pick a tight end from this quintet, you should probably plan on some roster churning at this position.



If you are going to wait for your tight end, then consider giving the following three sleepers a look. Perhaps they'll provide stability at a position that has offered very little of it.

