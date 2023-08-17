Russell Wilson Says 'It's All Coming Together' for Broncos Offense Under Sean Payton

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Even though the first look at the Denver Broncos offense under Sean Payton in the preseason wasn't great, Russell Wilson believes they are trending in the right direction.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's practice, Wilson said he believes "it's all coming together" as the team continues to gain more experience with each other in Payton's system.

"The best part is that we're really catching on to everything that we want to do," he added. "… We're having consistency just of coming out onto the field, using the walkthroughs, using the practices … to really get our minds going before practice."

Denver's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 11 left a lot to be desired. The first three series with the first-team offense resulted in no points on two missed field goals and 55 total yards.

The first-team offense was able to get a touchdown on their fourth drive. Payton said after the game he decided to keep that unit in the game for that final possession because he "wanted to score" and "leave with a good taste in our mouths."

Even though the final play for that group did end in a touchdown, Wilson didn't look like he was back to being the player he was at his peak with the Seattle Seahawks.

The nine-time Pro Bowler finished 7-of-13 for 93 yards with one touchdown and was sacked once. Arizona's defense had the highest pressure rate (50 percent) of any defense in Week 1 of the preseason, per Garrett Podell of CBS Sports.

Obviously, not all of those pressures were against Wilson and the first-team offense. But the Cardinals' depth chart isn't exactly receiving high marks going into the regular season.

If the Broncos' first-team offense come out in their second preseason game and build off the momentum of that final drive last week, no one will care what happened in the first three possessions.

But if that unit continues to struggle, it will only raise more concerns about what they will look like once the regular season begins.

The Broncos will play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.