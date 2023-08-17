X

NFL

    Jets' Aaron Rodgers Shouts Out Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams: 'Always Love My 17s'

    Scott Polacek
August 17, 2023

    FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 23: Garrett Wilson #17 and Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walk on the field during an offseason workout session at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 23, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    There's just something about wide receivers wearing the No. 17 when Aaron Rodgers is throwing the ball.

    He and Davante Adams teamed up for eight seasons on the Green Bay Packers from 2014 through 2021, and now the future Hall of Fame quarterback has Garrett Wilson to target with the New York Jets.

    Rodgers showed his appreciation for both:

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Safe to say Aaron Rodgers is very, very high on what Garrett Wilson will do in the passing game… <a href="https://t.co/IVh2kxpK4i">pic.twitter.com/IVh2kxpK4i</a>

    Adams was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro selection during his time with Rodgers. He was arguably the best receiver in the league at times and led the NFL with 18 touchdown catches in 2020.

    Wilson has a ways to go to reach those levels, but he already has an apparent connection with the veteran signal-caller:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Aaron Rodgers goes deep to Garrett Wilson🔥 (via <a href="https://twitter.com/TalkJetsRadio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TalkJetsRadio</a>) <a href="https://t.co/SBv4rCkq0S">pic.twitter.com/SBv4rCkq0S</a>

    The Ohio State product was the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season with 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns even though he had Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White throwing him the ball.

    Those numbers are sure to go up with Rodgers under center, and the quarterback seems primed to continue the tradition of throwing to No. 17s.

