Jets' Aaron Rodgers Shouts Out Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams: 'Always Love My 17s'

Elsa/Getty Images

There's just something about wide receivers wearing the No. 17 when Aaron Rodgers is throwing the ball.

He and Davante Adams teamed up for eight seasons on the Green Bay Packers from 2014 through 2021, and now the future Hall of Fame quarterback has Garrett Wilson to target with the New York Jets.

Rodgers showed his appreciation for both:

Adams was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro selection during his time with Rodgers. He was arguably the best receiver in the league at times and led the NFL with 18 touchdown catches in 2020.

Wilson has a ways to go to reach those levels, but he already has an apparent connection with the veteran signal-caller:

The Ohio State product was the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season with 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns even though he had Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White throwing him the ball.

Those numbers are sure to go up with Rodgers under center, and the quarterback seems primed to continue the tradition of throwing to No. 17s.