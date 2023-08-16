X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Vikings' Jordan Addison Put in Concussion Protocol; Could Return as Early as Monday

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 16, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Wide receiver Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)
    Christopher Mast/Getty Images

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been placed in concussion protocol but could return as soon as Monday.

    Minnesota Vikings @Vikings

    Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on WR Jordan Addison <a href="https://t.co/ZZDQj2KbUm">pic.twitter.com/ZZDQj2KbUm</a>

    Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said the first-round pick was dealing with "very, very light symptoms" after going to the ground making a catch in practice.

    The USC product made one reception for 22 yards in his preseason debut. He's been working alongside Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn as the main trio of wide receivers for Kirk Cousins.

    Any extended absence for Addison could put him behind Osborn as the two battle for the WR2 spot. Obsorn was already seen as the favorite to win the job—at least early in the season—and missing critical practice time will give Addison less time to work on his chemistry in the offense.

    Addison was the No. 23 pick in the 2023 draft after spending his college career at USC and Pittsburgh. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award during the 2021 season and recorded 3,134 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

    The Vikings will likely use Jalen Reagor in most sets to replace Addison.

    Vikings' Jordan Addison Put in Concussion Protocol; Could Return as Early as Monday
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon