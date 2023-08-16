Vikings' Jordan Addison Put in Concussion Protocol; Could Return as Early as Monday

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been placed in concussion protocol but could return as soon as Monday.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said the first-round pick was dealing with "very, very light symptoms" after going to the ground making a catch in practice.

The USC product made one reception for 22 yards in his preseason debut. He's been working alongside Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn as the main trio of wide receivers for Kirk Cousins.

Any extended absence for Addison could put him behind Osborn as the two battle for the WR2 spot. Obsorn was already seen as the favorite to win the job—at least early in the season—and missing critical practice time will give Addison less time to work on his chemistry in the offense.

Addison was the No. 23 pick in the 2023 draft after spending his college career at USC and Pittsburgh. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award during the 2021 season and recorded 3,134 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

The Vikings will likely use Jalen Reagor in most sets to replace Addison.