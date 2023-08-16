Jets Rumors: Dalvin Cook Contract Structure Protects NYJ Against Potential Suspension

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Jets reportedly structured running back Dalvin Cook's contract in a way that will provide the team with some financial protection should he be suspended in 2023.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Cook's contract ties $5.92 million to him not being on the reserve/suspended list. He does not receive a signing bonus and has a guaranteed base salary of $1.08 million.

Through various incentives, the running back can make up to $8.62 million if he runs for 1,250 yards, totals 1,500 yards from scrimmage, is on the active roster every week of the regular season and helps the team win the Super Bowl.

The money tied to him not being on the reserve/suspended list is notable because, as Florio noted, there is a pending civil lawsuit against Cook that alleges domestic violence.

There have been no criminal charges, and Cook sued the woman who made the allegations and her lawyers, claiming defamation. He also attempted to settle with the woman.

On the field, Cook joins a running back room that also includes Breece Hall and Michael Carter. New York has high expectations this season largely because of the presence of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the four-time Pro Bowl running back was the latest high-profile addition.

Rich Cimini of ESPN noted Cook is not expected to practice for at least a week as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

New York starts the regular season on Sept. 11 against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.