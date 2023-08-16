Former Cowboys Star Dez Bryant Reveals His Top 5 NFL WRs, Includes Odell Beckham Jr.

Elsa/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has revealed his top five wide receivers in the NFL in 2023, and one of his selections might come as a surprise.

Bryant, understandably, listed Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson as the top wide receiver in the league followed by Las Vegas Raiders veteran Davante Adams, Cincinnati Bengals standout Ja'Marr Chase and Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb.

Baltimore Ravens veteran Odell Beckham Jr. was ranked No. 5 on Bryant's list, which is somewhat surprising given the players that were left out.

Jefferson is coming off a brilliant 2022 campaign in which he caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games to set several Minnesota franchise records. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year and was ranked No. 2 on NFL Network's Top 100 list for 2023. There's no doubt he's the best receiver in the league.

Bryant's selection of Beckham comes as somewhat of a shock as he missed the entire 2022 season while rehabbing from a torn ACL and also caught just 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games in 2021.

With Beckham on Bryant's list, players like Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, Buffalo Bills veteran Stefon Diggs and Philadelphia Eagles standout A.J. Brown are left out, which begs the question where they would rank on the former NFL star's list.

That said, Beckham has the potential to have a standout 2022 season with the Ravens as he figures to be quarterback Lamar Jackson's top target, and only time will tell if he can return to Pro Bowl form.