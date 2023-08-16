Report: Titans' Treylon Burks Expected to Miss 'A Few Weeks' with Sprained LCL Injury

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is expected to miss "a few weeks" after suffering an LCL sprain during practice Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Titans insider Paul Kuharsky reported the 2022 first-round pick was unable to put any weight on his left leg and was placed onto a cart after getting hurt while making a catch.

Burks had the unenviable task of replacing A.J. Brown as a rookie. Tennessee got him with the pick it acquired when it traded Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 6'3" pass-catcher showed some promise but ultimately didn't make much of an impact. He finished 2022 with 33 receptions for 444 yards and one touchdown in 11 appearances.

Expectations are high for Burks heading into the 2023 campaign. In February, Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson included him among the biggest breakout candidates from the 2022 draft class:

"Too much was asked of Burks as a rookie. With A.J. Brown traded away and Burks owning a comparable physical profile, many expected him to step in and seamlessly replace one of the best receivers in the game. Given the college system Burks was coming from, that was always unlikely, but he did flash plenty of big-play ability. He averaged only 1.75 yards per route run, but he averaged 5.4 yards after the catch and caught 58 percent of his contested targets. With a better situation and a healthy year in 2023, Burks could start to resemble Brown a little more."

The arrival of DeAndre Hopkins should make life a little easier for Burks as well since the three-time All-Pro will occupy plenty of the secondary's attention.

Whatever plans the Titans had for him may have to be put on hold, though, as Burks will reportedly be sidelined for a few weeks.