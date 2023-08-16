X

    Jets' Garrett Wilson: 'I Was Advised Not to Speak' on Trolling Broncos' Sean Payton

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 16, 2023

    FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 26: Wide receiver Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets works out during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    New York Jets star Garrett Wilson is remaining mum when it comes to Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who made some pointed remarks about Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

    The second-year wide receiver was asked about his attire during an in-game interview as New York was on his way to a 27-0 win over the Carolina Panthers. He told reporters Wednesday he "was advised not to speak on it."

    Jets Videos @snyjets

    Garrett Wilson is asked if he was trolling Sean Payton with his outfit during a sideline interview last weekend:<br><br>"I was advised not to speak on it" 🤫 <a href="https://t.co/Q5ubwp2C35">pic.twitter.com/Q5ubwp2C35</a>

    Whether intentional or not, Wilson would've run afoul of the sideline rules Payton laid out for Broncos players.

    Good Morning Football @gmfb

    Somehow <a href="https://twitter.com/GarrettWilson_V?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GarrettWilson_V</a>'s <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a> sideline interview was the best part of the Broncos preseason game <a href="https://t.co/0wi2vX1pBV">pic.twitter.com/0wi2vX1pBV</a>

    Payton drew the ire of the Jets when he told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that Hackett and last year's Broncos staff delivered "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." It was part of a larger defense of starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

    His attempt to walk back the comments failed to undo the damage.

    Jets star Aaron Rodgers came to Hackett's defense and said Payton "needs to keep my coaches' names out of his mouth."

    Peter Schrager @PSchrags

    "He (Hackett) is arguably my favorite coach I've ever had in the NFL. I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches' names out of his mouth." - ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a>⁩ to me on Sean Payton's quotes ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/f7Aur2WgMc">pic.twitter.com/f7Aur2WgMc</a>

    Nearly a month later, it appears New York's players haven't forgotten Payton's interview with Bell.

    Fans probably don't need to be reminded the Jets and Broncos cross paths in Week 5.