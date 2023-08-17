Bold Celtics Predictions for Top 2023 NBA Offseason Signings, Trades

1 of 3

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

During the 2017-18 season, Porziņģis, then a third-year player, made the first of seemingly many All-Star appearances. He hasn't been back to the world's greatest pickup game since, as injuries have played a prominent role for him in nearly every season.



However, the 28-year-old stayed healthy enough to make 65 appearances last season—his most since 2016-17—and reminded everyone how dominant he can be when his body cooperates.



His 23.2 points per game were a new career high. His 38.5 three-point percentage was his second-best splash rate. His 8.4 rebounds were his third-most to date. And these weren't just empty stats. His floor presence alone made the Washington Wizards 6.2 points better per 100 possessions than they played without him, the second-best net differential of his career (trailing only that All-Star season).



The only thing Porziņģis was missing last season was team success. Checking that box won't be an in issue in Boston, as the Celtics have tallied the league's fifth-most triumphs over the past four seasons. So long as he stays healthy—he's battling a foot ailment now but it isn't expected to be serious—he could have the numbers, significance and spotlight needed to make his overdue All-Star return.

