Bold Celtics Predictions for Top 2023 NBA Offseason Signings, TradesAugust 17, 2023
Bold Celtics Predictions for Top 2023 NBA Offseason Signings, Trades
The Boston Celtics had an eventful 2023 NBA offseason.
What their roster reshuffling lacked in volume, it made up for tenfold with impact. Marcus Smart, the longest tenured player and emotional leader is gone. Kristaps Porziņģis, a unicorn big who blocks shots and shreds nets, is in.
Beyond that blockbuster—and making Jaylen Brown mega-rich and letting Grant Williams walk as a restricted free agent—Boston made minor tweaks on the margin. This team is very much recognizable, but it definitely has a new feel.
What should Celtics fans expect from the club's key newcomers? We'll answer that question with a trio of bold predictions.
Kristaps Porziņģis Makes His All-Star Return
During the 2017-18 season, Porziņģis, then a third-year player, made the first of seemingly many All-Star appearances. He hasn't been back to the world's greatest pickup game since, as injuries have played a prominent role for him in nearly every season.
However, the 28-year-old stayed healthy enough to make 65 appearances last season—his most since 2016-17—and reminded everyone how dominant he can be when his body cooperates.
His 23.2 points per game were a new career high. His 38.5 three-point percentage was his second-best splash rate. His 8.4 rebounds were his third-most to date. And these weren't just empty stats. His floor presence alone made the Washington Wizards 6.2 points better per 100 possessions than they played without him, the second-best net differential of his career (trailing only that All-Star season).
The only thing Porziņģis was missing last season was team success. Checking that box won't be an in issue in Boston, as the Celtics have tallied the league's fifth-most triumphs over the past four seasons. So long as he stays healthy—he's battling a foot ailment now but it isn't expected to be serious—he could have the numbers, significance and spotlight needed to make his overdue All-Star return.
Dalano Banton Becomes a Rotation Regular
Dalano Banton has very little guaranteed to him in Boston. Even his $2 million salary is only guaranteed for $200,000 until opening night, per Spotrac.
Sticking on the roster is only his first challenge. The 23-year-old then needs to navigate a crowded backcourt group in hopes of forcing his way into the rotation. But don't rule that out. There is absolutely a universe in which he becomes a nightly regular for his length, defensive versatility and open-court attacking.
"Dalano's got a chance to be a good player," Celtics president Brad Stevens told reporters. "He's got a great feel for the game. He's obviously gotta get a little bit stronger, he's got to get his shot a little bit better, but those are things that can happen over time."
If Banton shows some of that growth, he may not have as many obstacles in front of him as it initially appears. Malcolm Brogdon can't shake the injury bug, and Payton Pritchard has yet to prove he's more than a shooting specialist.
There could be an opening here, and Banton just might pounce on this opportunity.
Jordan Walsh Makes the All-Rookie Team
Second-round picks inherently have a tough climb to make the All-Rookie team, but it's far from an impossible trek. In fact, last season was the first of the last five that exclusively had first-round picks on the All-Rookie rosters.
Why can't Jordan Walsh be the next second-rounder to make that kind of impact?
OK, there are a lot of reasons why it may not happen—Boston's frontcourt depth, his need for offensive seasoning—but his tenacious defense and explosive athleticism could get him on the court often enough to impress voters. With his defensive playmaking, transition play, elite motor and sneaky-good passing, the 19-year-old is the kind of player who can make things happen one night after the next.
The Celtics have limited options behind their star wings, and while they have three really good bigs, one is old (Al Horford) and the others have lengthy injury histories (Porziņģis and Robert Williams III).
Boston might be forced to play Walsh sooner than it anticipated, and once he hits the hardwood, his energy could make him an essential piece of the puzzle.